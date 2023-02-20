China’s demand for donkey-skin beauty and medical products is devastating African villages, reports find

This file photo taken on February 28, 2017, shows donkey skins drying in the sun at a specialized slaughterhouse in Kenya. Animal rights activists urged Kenya on May 16, 2019, to ban the slaughter of donkeys for Chinese medicine, a practice which has soared in recent years, decimating populations of the animal in Africa.TONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images In Chinese television commercials, herds of donkeys roam happily across idyllic green pastures, brushed and groomed by an army of attendants so that their hides can be transformed into the health food of emperors. The commercials are just part of a vast marketing campaign...