Inside secret mission to get Biden to Kyiv under the noses of the world from 'Red Phone' call to Moscow to news blackout

A TOP secret mission involving news blackouts and spy planes saw Joe Biden arrive in Kyiv to the shock of the world. The US President's unprecedented visit was not revealed to the public until the moment he emerged in the Ukrainian capital. 10 10 Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv to meet Zelensky Credit: AFP 10 His journey was highly secretive and unprecedented Credit: Reuters 10 Footage showed a motorcade moving through Kyiv Although kept secret from the rest of the world, Vladimir Putin was tipped off about the trip through a "red phone line" to the Kremlin. Biden...