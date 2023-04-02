The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Why TikTok faces bans in the U.S.

April 2, 2023
Source: cbsnews.com cbsnews.com
News Snapshot:
TikTok is the most popular app in the United States. 150 million Americans – almost half the population – use it every month. The app offers an endless, scrolling wonderland of humor, music, dancing, tips, opinion and information – short videos posted by fellow TikTok fans, and all delivered to you according to your interests. And for about five million businesses, TikTok is also a marketing tool. Baedri Nichole, of Columbus, Ohio, uses TikTok to market her bakery business. TikTok Baedri Nichole, founder of a bakery in Columbus, Ohio, said of TikTok, "It's taught me how to do e-commerce, how...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter