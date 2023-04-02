AI tricks human into working for it as Elon Musk warns machines getting ‘too smart’ is a risk to humanity

CHATGPT-4 has outsmarted a human by hiring a person to work for it and evade a Captcha test online. It signals the stark leap in the capability of artificial intelligence (AI) in recent months, and comes amid warnings from tech leaders, including Elon Musk, that machines becoming 'too smart' is a risk to humanity. 1 Elon Musk has been outspoken about the risks AI poses to society Credit: Getty ChatGPT-4 is OpenAI's most advanced AI bot yet. It is able to pass the bar exam for prospective lawyers with a score in the top 10% of applicants. Earlier this month...