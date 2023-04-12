Zacuto and Accsoon Partner to Turn Your iPhone into a Camera Viewfinder

Accsoon and Zacuto have announced a new partnership to combine the Accsoon SeeMo HDMI adapter and video capture terminal for iPhone with the Zacuto Z-Finder that magnifies a smartphone display and blocks unwanted light. The cooperation between Accsoon and Zacuto isn’t resulting in a new product, but rather, a new EVF solution that combines existing hardware from each manufacturer. The Accsoon SeeMo connects an iPhone to a user’s camera, allowing the phone to be a monitor. Recent firmware updates have continually improved the product, reducing latency, allowing extended zooming, and delivering expanded features. With the advent of the Accsoon and...