Taiwan president defends US trip as island set to begin its own military drills

Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen has said her trip to the US showed the island’s commitment to defend democracy, as the Taiwanese military is expected to begin its own drills. Tsai’s US visit, during which she met with the House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, angered China’s government which ordered several days of military drills directed at Taiwan. On Wednesday, Tsai said it was critical for democracies to unite while faced with “continued authoritarian expansionism”. “Through this trip we again sent a message to the international community that Taiwan is determined to safeguard freedom and democracy which won acknowledgment and support from our...