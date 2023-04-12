Thailand's China-built high-speed rail, on track but delayed

Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand: One of Thailand’s oldest railway stations is facing demolition as the country moves forward with a long-delayed Chinese-backed high-speed line that has raised concerns about the lost history and tighter links to Beijing. The $5.4 billion railway, part of Beijing’s massive “Belt and Road” infrastructure programme that stretches across Asia, intends to link Bangkok to Kunming in China via Laos by 2028. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha, facing a tough battle in next month’s general election, has championed the 600-kilometre (373-mile) railway as a way to boost the economy through trade with China, reported AFP. Thailand already has...