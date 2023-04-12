IMF lowers global growth forecast to 2.8 per cent, says recovery 'on track'

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday lowered its growth forecast for the global economy to 2.8 per cent and also said that the recovery of the global economy from both the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine remains 'on track'. "China's reopened economy is rebounding strongly. Supply chain disruptions are unwinding, while dislocations to energy and food markets caused by the war are receding. Simultaneously, the massive and synchronized tightening of monetary policy by most central banks should start to bear fruit, with inflation moving back towards targets," IMF said in its statement. It further added, "We forecast in...