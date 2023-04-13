The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

CENTCOM eyeing artificial intelligence to counter Iran’s drones, says Kurilla

April 13, 2023
Source: al-monitor.com al-monitor.com
News Snapshot:
April 12, 2023 WASHINGTON – Last month, at two newly minted military facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia, US and Royal Saudi air defense units teamed up for live-fire drills to shoot down a series of training drones mimicking the speed and altitude of a variety of Iranian attack UAVs. In an exclusive interview with Al-Monitor, Army Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the top commander of US forces in the Middle East, described the first Red Sands counter-drone experimentation exercise as “very successful.” But not everything went smoothly — and that was the point. One Saudi-owned defense system proved unable to engage...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter