CENTCOM eyeing artificial intelligence to counter Iran’s drones, says Kurilla

April 12, 2023 WASHINGTON – Last month, at two newly minted military facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia, US and Royal Saudi air defense units teamed up for live-fire drills to shoot down a series of training drones mimicking the speed and altitude of a variety of Iranian attack UAVs. In an exclusive interview with Al-Monitor, Army Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the top commander of US forces in the Middle East, described the first Red Sands counter-drone experimentation exercise as “very successful.” But not everything went smoothly — and that was the point. One Saudi-owned defense system proved unable to engage...