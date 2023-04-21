The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

As Xi Jinping befriends world leaders, he hardens his stance on the US

April 21, 2023
Source: indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
News Snapshot:
Written by David Pierson China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, rolled out the red carpet for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, lauding him as “an old friend of the Chinese people.” He sipped tea in a garden with President Emmanuel Macron of France, treating him to a performance of an ancient Chinese zither. And he talked on the phone with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, offering well wishes for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. But even as Xi has offered a glad hand to those and other world leaders in recent weeks,...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter