The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Timekettle Translation Products Take Center Stage at Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Expo

April 21, 2023
Timekettle Translation Products Take Center Stage at Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Expo SHENZHEN, China, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Expo opened on April 12th, bringing together a diverse range of global participants, including exhibitors, buyers, technology experts, and research institutions. At the event Shenzhen Timekettle Technologies Co., Ltd (“Timekettle”) wowed attendees with its next-generation translation products. The company’s Live Translator software, which provides real-time subtitle translation in multiple languages, provided services for attendees of the event. It not only saves costs but also improves translation efficiency for conferences and exhibitions. This...
