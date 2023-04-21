The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Washington: US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu on Thursday said that Washington wants to be a part of New Delhi’s economic miracle and noted that the more India grows, the better it is for India, the US, and the rest of the world. In an interview to PTI on Thursday, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu said, “We want to be part of your economic miracle.” He added, “We strongly support India’s goal to grow its economy in an inclusive way. The more India grows, the better it is for India, for the United States...