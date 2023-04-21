Warning: exec(): Unable to fork [gm -version 2>&1] in /home/chinatec/public_html/wp-content/plugins/wp-optimize/vendor/rosell-dk/exec-with-fallback/src/ExecWithFallback.php on line 111

Warning: exec(): Unable to fork [ffmpeg -version 2>&1] in /home/chinatec/public_html/wp-content/plugins/wp-optimize/vendor/rosell-dk/exec-with-fallback/src/ExecWithFallback.php on line 111
The awkward multi-polar world of the West versus ever-wealthy developing countries - ChinaTechNews.com

The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

The awkward multi-polar world of the West versus ever-wealthy developing countries

April 21, 2023
Source: news.sky.com news.sky.com
News Snapshot:
When Jim O'Neill, the Goldman Sachs banker, popularised the term BRIC in 2001, he was talking about investment opportunities in the fastest growing economies in the world: Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa added in 2010 making the acronym up to BRICS. The countries identified swiftly formed a club, with leaders meeting regularly for summits. Vladimir Putin may well dodge sanctions to attend the next meeting in August in South Africa. The political clout of the BRICS is turning out to be as important as their increasing economic heft. Assumptions in 2001 that these countries would become friendly...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter