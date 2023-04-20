The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Warning: exec(): Unable to fork [gm -version 2>&1] in /home/chinatec/public_html/wp-content/plugins/wp-optimize/vendor/rosell-dk/exec-with-fallback/src/ExecWithFallback.php on line 111

Chipmaking tool firms expect boom in China sales despite export rules

April 21, 2023
Source: reuters.com reuters.com
News Snapshot:
April 20 (Reuters) - Two companies that make tools for manufacturing chips said that they expect sales to China to boom later this year despite U.S. export restrictions on equipment used to make cutting-edge semiconductors. The comments by California-based Lam Research (LRCX.O) and the Netherlands' ASML Holdings NV (ASML.AS) are a sign that China may be a bigger customer for the industry than expected this year given its strong demand for less-advanced chips like those used in electric vehicles (EVs). The companies reported quarterly earnings that beat analyst expectations, though Lam's sales were lower than a year ago because of...
