Why purported phone surveys of Karnataka’s voters are worrying

Several people in Bengaluru have been complaining on social media about getting unsolicited phone calls seeking to know their voting preferences or political inclinations ahead of the May 10 Assembly election in Karnataka, raising concerns about voter privacy. Such concerns are valid, experts said, because purported telephonic surveys that fail to meet basic surveying standards may hurt voter privacy. Worse, the data collected could potentially be misused. Aggravating these concerns are reports that, following last year’s voter data theft, Karnataka’s electoral rolls were scrubbed of names en masse. Shadowy surveys Several people in Bengaluru Scroll spoke with said they have...