Kat Cammack sees common theme in Biden administration: Agenda over security

EXCLUSIVE — Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) claimed that an adherence to political agenda in the Biden administration spans policies across the board, affecting farmers and the public and putting national security at risk. She told the Washington Examiner in a Wednesday interview that "they're 100% chasing a political narrative," referring to President Joe Biden's administration. FLORIDA MEN: KAT CAMMACK SPEAKS OUT ON LOOMING DESANTIS-TRUMP BATTLE In response to Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's recent claim that farmers can expect to see "crops ripped away or their homes destroyed" as a result of climate change, Cammack, who sits on...