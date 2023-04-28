The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

HEADLINES: Chinese, PH vessels in near collision Apr. 28, 2023

April 28, 2023
Source: manilatimes.net manilatimes.net
News Snapshot:
Good day. Here are the stories for The Manila Times for Friday, April 28, 2023. READ: Chinese, PH vessels in near collision A Chinese coast guard ship cut off a Philippine patrol vessel carrying journalists in the disputed South China Sea, causing a near-collision, an Agence France-Presse team on board another boat saw. The near-miss off the Spratly Islands on Sunday was the latest in a steady string of incidents between China and the Philippines in the contested waterway. AFP was one of several media outlets invited to join two Philippine Coast Guard boats on a 1,670-kilometer (1,040-mile) patrol of...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter