Hunter Biden investigation: Intel laptop letter signers scored top jobs in Biden administration

Three ex-intelligence officials who signed on to an influential 2020 letter baselessly linking Hunter Biden’s laptop to Russia later were tapped for top roles in the federal government under President Joe Biden, records show. The October 2020 letter, which over 50 former intelligence officials joined and alleged Russia had involvement with the laptop, has since come back under the spotlight following ex-Obama CIA acting Director Mike Morell testifying to Congress that then-Biden campaign adviser Antony Blinken, now secretary of state, “triggered” him to organize it. Three signatories of this same controversial letter, Jeremy Bash, Russell Travers, and Nicholas Rasmussen, went...