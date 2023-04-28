Concerned about North Korea, South's Yoon seeks more U.S. help

Ellen Knickmeyer And Stephen Groves, The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) - South Korea n President Yoon Suk Yeol urged ever more strengthening of the U.S.-led security alliance against nuclear-armed North Korea on Thursday, drawing cheers from Congress as he saluted the “great American heroes” who helped preserve his country's democracy in the Korea n War. Democratic and Republicans lawmakers rose to their feet again and again to applaud during Yoon's address to a joint meeting of the House and Senate, in a speech that stressed security cooperation at a time of increased tension with both North Korea and China. Yoon...