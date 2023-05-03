US worried over China's anti-spy law

The top American ambassador in China has requested Beijing to clarify the recently modified Counterespionage Law, which he claims might make some routine activities of American academics, journalists, and businesspeople in the nation unlawful. On April 26, the National People’s Congress (NPC) standing committee approved a modification to the country’s anti-spy statute. The new legislation will go into force on July 1. The phrase “join or accept tasks from” an espionage organisation will be changed to “take refuge in” it in the definition of offenders. Additionally, the scope of the coverage will be expanded from “state secrets and intelligence” to...