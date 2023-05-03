The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

April VFACTs results: Toyota struggles, Tesla surges

May 3, 2023
Source: news.com.au news.com.au
News Snapshot:
Australian new-car buyers’ tastes are shifting dramatically if the April sales results are anything to go by. Some of Australia’s best known and most loved brands are struggling while a hot of upstarts are selling like hot cakes. Here’s what’s hot and what’s not in the new-car market. Electric vehicles are gaining a foothold in the local market. Picture: Thomas Wielecki. HOT Electric vehicles Government incentives and tax breaks for electric vehicles have had a dramatic effect on demand in the past few months. Electric vehicles made up 8 per cent of the new-car market in April, compared with just...
