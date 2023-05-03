The United Nations celebrates World Press Freedom today - only there is nothing to celebrate. 86 journalists were killed in 2022, making it the deadliest year for the profession, according to UNESCO, the UN agency hosting the event. Hundreds more were attacked or jailed. Meanwhile, intimidation and harassment of journalists in cyberspace is on the rise - particularly for female journalists - with three out of four women journalists experiencing online abuse. The level of impunity with which crimes against journalists are committed sends a chilling message, Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, told a special meeting at the General Assembly....