Evening Update: Tributes pour in for Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot

May 3, 2023
theglobeandmail.com
News Snapshot:
Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories: Neil Young, Justin Trudeau and more remember a quintessential Canadian, Gordon Lightfoot Tributes have begun flowing in for Gordon Lightfoot, who died last night in a Toronto hospital at the age of 84. “We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on social media. “Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape.” Neil Young praised Lightfoot on his website as a “songwriter without parallel,” whose “melodies and words were an inspiration to all writers who listened...
