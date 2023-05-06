The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Pakistan, China reiterate to continue cooperation on CPEC

May 6, 2023
A day after India criticised the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China on Saturday expressed their firm commitment to continue their cooperation on the multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects. This came at the 4th edition of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad co-chaired by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang here. “Pakistan and China have reiterated their abiding commitment to the high-quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project,” state-run Radio Pakistan reported. Earlier, speaking at a press conference after the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Goa, External Affairs Minister...
