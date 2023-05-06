Google AR translation glasses: why it's finally time for them to become reality

Almost exactly a year ago, Google showed us one of the most mind-blowing tech demos in recent times – AR glasses that could instantly translate what someone was saying to the wearer in another language, all in real-time. These Google Glass descendants could give us, as Google claimed, "subtitles for the world". Unfortunately, as is often the case with Google demos, there was a problem – these AR translation glasses were only "an early prototype" that Google had been testing. The Vaporware Alarm Bells started ringing, and Google has since gone worryingly quiet on the concept. That's a shame, as...