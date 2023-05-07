Stock traders hunt for winners in Asia as Fed’s policy turns

The growing likelihood of a US recession and a pause in the Federal Reserve’s rate rises are reshaping the global landscape, and prompting Asia’s stock pickers to recalibrate their bets. Value is seen in consumer discretionary and tech services shares, with investors likely to gravitate towards markets that rely on local or regional demand. On the other hand, financial stocks, along with equities in South Korea and Taiwan, are seen by strategists as the most susceptible to a US downturn. Global funds have bought a net about $US2.5 billion ($3.7 billion) of Indian shares this quarter. Bloomberg Money managers are...