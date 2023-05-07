1000 days in detention: China urged to release Australian

Ms Cheng, 47, a high-profile television anchor with Chinese state television, was detained in August 2020. This Wednesday marks 1000 days since she was seized, a landmark her supporters are using to highlight her case. She has not been allowed to speak with her children, aged 14 and 11, who are living in Melbourne with her mother. She was tried behind closed doors in March, but the court has not yet handed down a verdict, with her sentencing repeatedly deferred. A verdict due in April was deferred again for another three months. Beijing has accused Ms Cheng of providing state...