New technology, AI won't take away opportunities for investors: Warren Buffet

New technology won't take away opportunities for investors, said billionaire Warren Buffet on 6 May, adding artificial intelligence may change the world in all sorts of ways. Along with his partner Charlie Munger, Buffet spent all day on Saturday answering questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting inside a packed Omaha arena. Sharing his thoughts, Buffet said, “New things coming along doesn’t take away the opportunities. What gives you the opportunities is other people doing dumb things." Few months back, Buffet had a chance to try out ChatGPT when his friend Bill Gates showed it to him. He also reiterated his...