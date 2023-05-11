Eurovision’s preparations for potential Russia cyberthreat ‘in good place’

Eurovision’s preparations for a potential cyberthreat from Russia are in a “really good place” and organisers feel “very confident” about their preparations, the BBC’s managing director of the event has said. The broadcaster has been working with the European Broadcasting Union’s specialist team and the National Cyber Security Centre ahead of the week-long event in Liverpool. Ukraine won last year’s competition but Russia’s invasion means the UK is hosting this year, prompting fears of possible interference. The BBC’s Martin Green, who also led the Olympic ceremony at London 2012, said the best way to deal with any threat was “by...