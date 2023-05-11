Trade Minister Don Farrell to visit China in push to end trade war

Early this morning Trade Minister Don Farrell boarded a plane which will carry him to Beijing for a series of potentially crucial meetings with his Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao and other top officials. He's only the second senior Australian Minister to travel to China since last June, when Beijing lifted a diplomatic freeze which effectively ended all high-level political contact between the two countries for almost three years. Since then, China has also slowly eased some of the trade barriers it slapped on Australian goods when the relationship hit its nadir in 2020. Don Farrell spoke with Wang Wentao during...