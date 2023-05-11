The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

push for ‘full resumption’ of Australian trade

May 11, 2023
Source: afr.com afr.com
Senator Farrell last met with Mr Wang in a virtual summit in February. Following those talks, China’s Commerce Ministry said the country wanted to restart the “economic and trade exchange mechanisms between the two countries and expand co-operation in climate change and new energy”. Ahead of a possible visit to China by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese later this year, the meetings follow Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s breakthrough trip in December, seen as a major step in stabilising the relationship with Australia’s largest trading partner. Mr Albanese last met with President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali in November....
