RBLX, IEP, RIVN, ABNB and more

May 11, 2023
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday: Roblox — Shares added 6% after the video game company reported bookings, or revenue, of $774 million, topping the $766 million expected from analysts polled by Refinitiv. Average daily active users reached 66 million, a 22% year-over-year increase. However, Roblox reported a loss of 44 cents per share, larger than the 40 cents loss per share expected by analysts. Icahn Enterprises — Carl Icahn's conglomerate saw its stock drop more than 15% after a regulatory filing revealed the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York contacted the company...
