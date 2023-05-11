India's Modi to visit White House in June as Biden seeks stronger ties amid competition with China

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House next month, courting an Indo-Pacific leader with whom he has sought stronger ties as the United States looks to blunt China's growing assertiveness in the region. Modi's visit June 22 “will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday in announcing the Indian leader's official state...