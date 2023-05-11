Vision Fund posts $32 billion loss

SoftBank has faced headwinds in its Vision Fund investment division due to a fall in technology company valuations amid rising interest rates. SoftBank recorded a record loss for its Vision Fund as a recent rally in tech stocks has done little to help another difficult year for its flagship investment unit. The Japanese giant's Vision Fund segment posted a 4.3 trillion Japanese yen ($32 billion) loss for its fiscal year ending Mar. 31 versus a 2.55 trillion yen loss in the same period a year before. SoftBank posted an overall loss on investments at its Vision Funds of 5.28 trillion...