What are the potential consequences of unchecked AI proliferation?

In a recent article published in the journal BMJ Global Health, researchers highlighted threats arising from deliberate, inadvertent, or inconsiderate abuse of artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial general intelligence (AGI), a self-improving form of AI. Additionally, they discussed the grave consequences of not anticipating and adapting to AI-driven transformation in society. ???????Study: Threats by artificial intelligence to human health and human existence. ???????Image Credit: metamorworks / Shutterstock Major threats from AI misuse The researchers described three ways in which AI could threaten human existence. First, AI could increase opportunities for the manipulation of people. In China and 75 other countries,...