The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Joined-up G7 is best China deterrent

May 11, 2023
Source: reuters.com reuters.com
News Snapshot:
GREECE, May 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - At one point in Homer’s Odyssey, the hero has to steer his ship between twin dangers: Scylla, a multi-headed monster, and the whirlpool of Charybdis. Leaders of the Group of Seven rich countries meeting this month in Hiroshima may feel they are in a similar situation when it comes to China. They don’t want Beijing to invade Taiwan; but they also want to avoid war with the People’s Republic. The best chance of steering between these twin evils is for the G7 to agree on a strong deterrence strategy. If leaders speak with one...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter