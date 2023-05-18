What is Temu? New Chinese bargain-shopping app topping the charts

T he discount e-commerce site Temu, which has taken the US by storm, has launched in the UK, topping the free app charts in the Apple store. Having been downloaded millions of times in the US, the shopping platform — which carries the tagline “shop like a billionaire” — has now made its way across the pond. The company has spent millions on marketing, with a heavy focus on social media, so it wouldn’t be surprising if you’ve come across Temu on your scrolls. But with items costing just pennies, sceptical customers are wondering: is Temu too good to be...