The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

BT to cut up to 55,000 staff by 2030 amid shift to AI

May 18, 2023
Source: siliconrepublic.com siliconrepublic.com
News Snapshot:
BT plans to become a ‘leaner business with a brighter future’, though it is unclear how many of BT Ireland’s staff will be impacted. Telecoms giant BT has revealed plans to cut up to 42pc of its workforce by 2030 and increase its use of emerging technology. In its full year earnings results today (18 May), BT CEO Philip Jansen said the “new” company will be a “leaner business with a brighter future”. “By continuing to build and connect like fury, digitise the way we work and simplify our structure, by the end of the 2020s BT Group will rely...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter