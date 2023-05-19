How to beat the pros, Part 5: Two stocks you never heard of that fit our investing strategy

Is beating the pros possible? Yes! In this six-part series, Jason Del Vicario, CFA, portfolio manager, and Steven Chen, MBA, analyst, at HillsideWealth | iA Private Wealth Inc. will explain why - and how - a concentrated portfolio of global high-quality stocks gives the long-term investor the best chance to outperform both broadly diversified indexes as well as professional money managers. By now, hopefully you have had a sense of our investing approach – that is, looking for businesses generating highly predictable, superior returns on capital, buying their shares at reasonable prices, and holding them for the long run. Sustainable...