Trudeau’s Seoul visit marks a growing coziness between Canadian and South Korea

Tina J. Park is CEO of The Park Group and a lecturer in Canadian nationalism at the University of Toronto. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s official visit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul this week signals a new turning point in the Canadian-Korean relationship, as the two nations vowed to work closely together on trade, energy and regional security issues. Under the slogan “Stronger Together,” the two leaders reviewed the significant progress achieved in implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and agreed to work closely together on economic security and freedom and democracy. The two governments also signed a...