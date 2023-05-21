The US Navy has its eyes on a new submarine base that will help it keep track of China's growing undersea fleet US Navy fast-attack submarine USS Asheville off the coast of Perth on March 15. Australian Department of Defense As part of the AUKUS agreement, US and British subs will operate out of western Australia by 2027. That location will allow allied subs to spend more time operating in the Pacific and Indian oceans. The deal on the base comes as rivals, mainly China, increase their submarine activity in the region. US and British submarines will soon be operating...