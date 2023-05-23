In a press release launched this afternoon in the Apple Newsroom, Apple has announced that it's signed a deal with telecoms manufacturer Broadcom that will see its 5G equipment powering iPhones for years to come. There's no actual amount given to the deal – but Apple says it's worth 'billions of dollars.' Tim Cook himself comments during the press release: “We’re thrilled to make commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of American manufacturing,” continuing, “All of Apple’s products depend on technology engineered and built here in the United States, and we’ll continue to deepen our investments in...