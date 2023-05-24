A university lecturer has voiced his frustration after his students handed in a number of "soulless, generic" essays that were written with the help of ChatGPT. Jared Ahmad who teaches at The University of Sheffield took to Twitter after marking a "run of essays" that looked "suspiciously" like they were written with the use of the AI chatbot. In a series of tweets, the 43-year-old tutor from Oldham described how he was "tired of reading generic, soulless answers" and said the reason why students are using tools such as ChatGPT was because of how society now views universities as "callous,...