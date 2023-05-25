Chinese hackers spying on US critical infrastructure, Western intelligence says

Reports say espionage has also targeted the US island territory of Guam, home to strategically important American military base. A state-sponsored Chinese hacking group has been spying on a wide range of US critical infrastructure organisations, from telecommunications to transportation hubs, Western intelligence agencies and Microsoft said on Wednesday. The espionage has also targeted the US island territory of Guam, home to strategically important American military bases, Microsoft said in a report, adding that “mitigating this attack could be challenging.” While China and the United States routinely spy on each other, analysts say this is one of the largest known...