In Switzerland, tyre abrasion is the largest source of microplastic in the environment (8,900 tonnes per year). Keystone read aloud pause X Our vehicles shed tyre particles every time we drive, and they’re everywhere. How do the microplastics affect our health and environment? Swiss researchers are among those trying to understand the risks. This content was published on May 25, 2023 Simon Bradley Born in London, Simon is a multimedia journalist who has worked for www.swissinfo.ch since 2006. He speaks French, German and Spanish and focuses on science, technology and innovation issues. Every time a car or truck accelerates or...