Brain implant helps paralysed man Gert-Jan Oskam walk again

Twelve years ago he was left paralysed by a cycling accident. But now Gert-Jan Oskam, 40, can stand and walk again – by using the power of his mind. Mr Oskam, 40, is able to walk a distance of up to 655ft using a walker and climb stairs. The breakthrough is thanks to implanted electrodes in his brain, which decode signals when he thinks about walking. Artificial intelligence translates these signals into electronic pulses, which then trigger an implant containing 16 electrodes in Mr Oskam’s spinal cord. This area controls movements, so he can achieve hip, knee and ankle movement...