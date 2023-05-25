The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Today's Latest Business News, Finance and Share Market News at 9:30 am on 25 May 2023

May 25, 2023
Source: indianexpress.com
News Snapshot:
The Adani Group’s plans to raise funds may not face any hurdle as a clutch of marquee investors, both foreign and domestic, have shown interest. The group is planning to raise about $2.5-3 billion by offloading shares through qualified institutional placements or other modes. The funds would be utilised to reduce debt and for capital expenditure plans. While foreign investors like Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and GQG Partners are keen to pick up stakes in the company, domestic names like LIC and SBI seem to be interested too, sources close to the development said. Besides...
