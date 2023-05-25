De-risking, taken too far, will lead to fragmented and decoupled world economy: Lawrence Wong

TOKYO – The calls to “de-risk” – rather than “decouple” – from China could just as well lead to a more fragmented and decoupled world economy, warned Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday. “It is hard to see how de-risking, at its current ambition and scale, can be strictly confined to just a few strategic areas without affecting broader economic interactions,” said Mr Wong. “If de-risking is taken too far, it would prompt reactions and unintended consequences. Over time, we will end up with a more fragmented and decoupled global economy.” Addressing business leaders, academics and the media...