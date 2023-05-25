The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Another Blow to Imran Khan as Close Aide Fawad Chaudhry Quits PTI

May 25, 2023
Source: news18.com news18.com
In another blow to ousted Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, his close aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday resigned from his party which is under pressure from the government over the May 9 violence. Chaudhry’s resignation came a day after former minister for human rights Shireen Mazari quit 70-year-old Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: party and condemned the actions of the former prime minister’s supporters who attacked and torched sensitive defence installations across Pakistan on May 9. “My earlier statement where I unequivocally condemned 9th May incidents, I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have...
