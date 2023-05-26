The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Europe Stocks rise as US Debt Progress Calms Nerves: Markets Wrap

May 26, 2023
Source: finance.yahoo.com finance.yahoo.com
News Snapshot:
(Bloomberg) — European stocks rose and Treasury yields ticked lower on signs that US negotiators are moving closer to striking a debt deal. Most Read from Bloomberg The yield on two-year notes hovered at 4.52%, the highest since March, after increasing for 10 straight days. The premium investors demand to hold US paper that’s most at risk of default if Congress and the White House fail to strike a deal has receded, but anxieties remain high. Mining stocks pulled European benchmarks higher as commodity prices rebounded. ASML Holding NV rose 1.7% and BE Semiconductor added 2%, extending yesterday’s frenzy for...
